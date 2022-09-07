Shop Swimwear To Look Like You Belong On ‘Love Island’

Access Hollywood makes a commission on purchases. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer not Access Hollywood.

There are so many reasons to obsess over “Love Island,” the villa… the drama… the summer vibes… okay who are we kidding? We were glued to our TVs watching the fourth season of Love Island USA for the absolutely gorgeous contestants.

Beyond their natural good looks, every person on Love Island also seems to have the perfect summer wardrobe, complete with the cutest swimsuits, perfect coverups, and fun, matching sets.

If you’ve found yourself wishing you could look like the “Love Island USA” cast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled the perfect list of bathing suits and clothing that will tick all your boxes. And with items for every gender, you and your partner can dress up as your favorite couple from this season!

With bold patterns, bright colors, and chic designs, these products will have you looking like a total bombshell during these last few weeks of summer.

The Maui Long Kimono by Kenny Flowers$128.00 Buy Now

The Maui Regular by Kenny Flowers$88.00 Buy Now

The Maui by Kenny Flowers$88.00 Buy Now

The Maui Sleeved Bikini Top by Kenny Flowers$72.00 Buy Now

The Maui Adjustable Thong Bikini Bottom by Kenny Flowers$72.00 Buy Now

The Bali Twist Bikini Top by Kenny Flowers$72.00 Buy Now

The Bali Sporty Bikini Bottom by Kenny Flowers$72.00 Buy Now

The Resort Pants España by Kenny Flowers$115.00 Buy Now

The España Bandeau Bikini Top by Kenny Flowers$72.00 Buy Now

The España Sporty Bikini Bottom by Kenny Flowers$72.00 Buy Now

The España Long Sleeve Printed Linen by Kenny Flowers$118.00 Buy Now

The Monte Carlo Sarong by Kenny Flowers$39.00 Buy Now

The Monte Carlo Black Polka Dot Triangle Bikini Top by Kenny Flowers$38.00 Buy Now

The Monte Carlo String Bikini Bottom by Kenny Flowers$50.00 Buy Now