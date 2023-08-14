Shop These Celeb-Loved Intimates That Will Keep You Cool & Comfortable All Day

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Easy, breezy! Stay cool and comfortable with these breathable intimates you’ll want to wear all day, every day.

EBY, also known as Empowered By You, is a celeb-loved, Latina female-led and purpose-driven intimates brand that aims to empower.

Whether you’re looking for reliable support or beautiful patterns, Eby’s got it all and more. All pieces not only provide the look you want but also feature a fabric technology called flocking that helps to keep your undergarments place with no slipping down, no riding up, and absolutely no bunching.

What’s more? Eby is also size-inclusive for everyone to find the perfect sheer pieces to complement their wardrobe.

Looking ahead to fall? EBY’s bras will be launching fresh colors for the new season soon!

Shop your faves below!

MARGAUX MESH BRALETTE by EBY$50.00Designed to seamlessly fit all shapes and sizes with a smooth finish. Seamless construction makes this bralette comfortable and supportive for everyday wear.

NUDE BRALETTE by EBY$56.00Designed to seamlessly fit all shapes and sizes with a smooth finish. Seamless construction makes this bralette comfortable and supportive for everyday wear.

SKYWAY BRALETTE by EBY$56.00Designed to seamlessly fit all shapes and sizes with a smooth finish. Seamless construction makes this bralette comfortable and supportive for everyday wear.

MINT MESH HIGH CUT HIGHWAISTED by EBY$23.00Bring on some serious comfort with this ultra-smooth, highrise brief with full coverage on your peach. Seamless construction means the coverage you want with zero panty line to show for it. Our no-slip grip on the inside of the panty keeps it in place all day long.

Woodsmoke Mesh Brief by EBY$21.00Bring on some serious comfort with this ultra-smooth, modest rise brief with full coverage on your peach. Seamless construction means the coverage you want with zero panty line to show for it. Our no-slip grip on the inside of the panty keeps it in place all day long.

Kiki Mesh Cut Highwaisted by EBY$25.00Bring on some serious comfort with this ultra-smooth, highrise brief with full coverage on your peach. Seamless construction means the coverage you want with zero panty line to show for it. Our no-slip grip on the inside of the panty keeps it in place all day long.

Castor Grey Mesh Bralette by EBY$50.00Designed to seamlessly fit all shapes and sizes with a smooth finish. Seamless construction makes this bralette comfortable and supportive for everyday wear.

Reptile Stripe Mesh Thong by EBY$23.00Bring on some serious comfort with this ultra-smooth thong. Seamless construction means the coverage you want with zero panty line to show for it. Our no-slip grip on the inside of the panty keeps it in place all day long.

Reptile Stripe Mesh Bralette by EBY$52.00Designed to seamlessly fit all shapes and sizes with a smooth finish. Seamless construction makes this bralette comfortable and supportive for everyday wear.

Reptile Stripe Mesh Brief by EBY$23.00Bring on some serious comfort with this ultra-smooth, modest rise brief with full coverage on your peach. Seamless construction means the coverage you want with zero panty line to show for it. Our no-slip grip on the inside of the panty keeps it in place all day long.

Bourbon Only Bra by EBY$64.00The Only Bra is a seamless bra that produces the same shaping, support, and lift of an underwire bra without the pain of the hard underwire.