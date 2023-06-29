Shop These Trendy Barbiecore Styles For Your Brightest Summer Yet

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Come on Barbie, let’s go party!

Barbiecore is already summer’s hottest trend and now you can think pink with these must-have items to give your vibe the ultimate Barbie treatment.

From everyday essentials to statement accessories and even a set of ombre nails, we have the perfect collection to help you feel your boldest and brightest.

Whether you’re looking for daytime chic or athleisure, the perfect crossbody bag or handy beverage cooler, our Barbie-inspired items are sure to put a twist of fun in your wardrobe.

Looking for your next favorite jeans? Check out Avec Les Filles’ acid-washed denim trousers in vivid rose. Need a new swimsuit for the season? Kenny Flowers’ Maui one-piece will keep you in style from the pool to the beach.

And of course we didn’t forget the footwear! Step into Barbie’s iconic world with the Curlie Sandal from Katy Perry’s shoe line.

Shop all your fave Barbiecore looks below!

The Maui Underwire One Piece by Kenny Flowers$158.00Long walks on Wailea beach, turtle spotting under the sea, and mai tais poolside at your cabana. Sound like your perfect day on vacation? Us too. This show-stopping, beach-hopping underwire one piece was designed for island time, all the time. Buy Now

Fate by Moda Luxe$29.99 Buy Now

Acid Wash Wide Leg Denim Trouser by Avec Les Filles$77.40An ’80s-inspired acid wash feels modern on our denim trousers, which features a pleated front, welt pockets, 33″ inseam, and back buckle detailing.

Pair with faux leather bustier or halter neck bodysuit Buy Now

The Rosé Blusher Short Sleeve Pink Linen by Kenny Flowers$88.00No matter what you’re drinking, the glass is always full with this one. Keep the girls blushin’ and the rosé rushin’ in this short sleeve linen shirt. Buy Now

The Curlie Sandal by Katy Perry Collections$77.40The Curlie sandal with TPU straps by Katy Perry shows off its playful side with a striking heel crafted to resemble a hair roller. Buy Now

San Miguel by Maho Shades$170.00San Miguel is an acetate architectural aviator frame equally suited for long walks around cobblestone streets or simply enjoying fresh lime margaritas while overlooking a sunset. These frames fit medium and large faces best.

Buy Now

Plushies Soft Liquid Lipstick by Lime Crime$15.00 Buy Now

2 Piece Lounge Set by White Mark$39.99This women’s lounge set includes one long-sleeve top and a pair of full-length bottoms for a cozy ensemble. This starry set is the perfect outfit if you’re settling in for some quality couch time, wear together as a set or mix with other lounge items for a variety of casual looks. Buy Now

Sterling Silver Delicate Bubble Cz Ear Cuff Set Of 2 by Sterling Forever$48.00Love to combine glam metals with dainty, colorful stones? This set of two delicate bubble CZ ear cuffs is just what your next outfit needs. Choose between blue, blush, and clear stones, and between gold, silver, and rose gold metals. You’ll be sure to have all eyes on you! Buy Now

Moon Desert Dress by Eleven by Venus Williams$98.00This tennis dress features princess seams and a waterfall hem, perfectly accentuating your figure. Includes a shelf bra for extra support. The fabrication is both breathable and moisture-wicking. Pair with your favorite tennis shoes to hit the court or sneakers for a street look. Buy Now

Sterling Silver Braided Triple Row Ear Cuff Set Of 2 by Sterling Forever$43.50Ready to turn heads? This set of two braided triple row ear cuffs is the perfect way to add a small but striking detail to your look. Available in gold, silver, and rose gold tones. Buy Now

Puff Sleeve Cut-out Mini Dress by Avec Les Filles$125.30Party all night in our sequin-coated mini dress, which features puff sleeves, cut-out detailing, hidden back zipper closure, and a fully-lined interior. Buy Now

Classic Slim Arctican by Corkcicle LLC$24.95Get Slim for summer. Slim Arctican, that is. Our best-selling slim can cooler has been elongated to snugly fit your favorite seltzers, specialty beers, and other beverages. Simply freeze the cooling core base, twist it on, drop in a cold 12oz canned beverage and enjoy ice cold drinks, anytime. Have an 8.4oz slim can? Slim Arctican comes with a felt sleeve and easy-slide spacer. Simply wrap the sleeve around your 8.4oz can, insert the spacer into the slim can cooler’s base, and voilà — you’re ready to sip in style. Buy Now