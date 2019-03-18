Sia Goes Without Her Iconic Wig & Is A Total Knockout

Sia was rocking a new look that most of us haven’t seen before – and she totally killed it, TBH.

The 43-year-old popstar appeared at The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday without her signature black-and-white wig!

She was rocking a black cocktail dress with billowy off-the-shoulder sleeves and a ruffled bottom hanging above her knees.

The “Cheap Thrills” singer added a little color to the look with a red lip and a coral high heel to match!

But, it was her blonde hair pulled back in a tight top knot revealing her face that made the singer nearly unrecognizable!

Sia was definitely in good company at the fashionable event. She was spotted cozying up to Kate Hudson, who looked stunning in a floor-length red sequin gown.

Pop icon Lady Gaga was also at the award show, looking very Madonna-inspired in a black and white gown covered in ruffles!

Both singers were nominated for Grammy Awards at the 2019 award show in February, but it was Gaga that took home three gramophones, thanks to her hit song “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born.”

Sia’s latest song release with music trio “LSD” (which includes Diplo and English Music Labrinth) called “No New Friends” came out last Thursday.

The trio plans to debut the rest of their music on April 12, according to the Daily Mail.

We just hope she continues to bring us more fresh-faced looks because we are definitely about it!

WATCH: Sia Says She Got ‘Crazy Diarrhea’ After Meeting Donald Trump