Sia Is A ‘F**king Grandma’ After Son Welcomes Two Babies

Sia is building one happy family! In May, Sia revealed that she adopted two sons who were “aging out of the foster care system.” But Sia’s family didn’t stop growing there—she’s now a grandma, too!

During an interview on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music show this week, the 44-year-old singer revealed the exciting news, saying, “”My youngest son just had two babies! I’m a f**king grandma!”

The “Cheap Thrills” songstress isn’t sold on her grandkids’ nickname for her just yet, though. “They call me ‘Nana.’ I’m trying to get them to call me ‘Lovey,’ like Kris [Jenner]. I’m like, ‘Call me Lovey.’”

Sia also elaborated on her decision to adopt her two children last year. “They were aging out of the [foster] care system. They have until they’re 21, but they were both 18 when I adopted them. I’m a little bit jaded now after investigating the foster system as much as I have done in the last year. It’s failing us,” she said. “Not in my experience; in my sons’ experience. They’ve been in 18 different locations in their 18 years.”

The chart-topper then got emotional, admitting what it was like to understand her own white privilege after adopting her sons. “I’m embarrassed that it took me to adopt two Black sons to really understand what they go through on a daily basis. There are things to do,” she told Zane Lowe. “We can actually act, and we can actually try and get justice for Breonna Taylor, and Elijah McClain, just that there’s actually, we can have an effect. We don’t have to just feel sad and guilt.”

Sia says her sons have helped open her eyes, adding, “I’m very scared for my children. I love them very much…I am fully aware of how much I’ve experienced white privilege, and now I have these two Black sons who tell me how it really is.”

— by Katcy Stephan