Siblings At School! Princess Charlotte Will Join Prince George At Thomas’ Battersea School!

It looks like the Cambridges are about to take over at Thomas’ Battersea School! Princess Charlotte will join her older brother at the the school in September, Kensington Palace announced on Friday.

“We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas’s Battersea,” Simon O’Malley, Headmaster at Thomas’s Battersea, said. “We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September.”

Prince George has attended the esteemed school in London since 2017 and it will definitely make things easier on his parents in terms of school drop-off. Prince William has been spotted numerous times walking with Prince George to school so now he’ll have the luxury of escorting both kiddos.

Charlotte, 4, previously attended Willcocks Nursery School, which she began in January 2018.

Charlotte will definitely fit right in at school as the $23,000 per year school offers up a robust program in the arts and sciences, including ballet class. Prince George has become quite the tiny dancer and Princess Charlotte has loved ballet too.

“My daughter Charlotte loves dancing,” Prince William told attendees at a Commonwealth reception last year. And at a Kensington Palace reception for inspirational teens in October, he revealed that George also shares her fancy footwork: “George is doing dancing as well. He loves it.”

