Sidney Poitier’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Sidney Poitier’s cause of death has been revealed.

The groundbreaking actor died from heart failure at his Beverly Hills, Calif. home, according to his death certificate.

The star passed on Thursday, Jan. 6 from cardiopulmonary failure, according to an official document obtained by TMZ.

The document also reveals that Poitier suffered from Alzheimer’s dementia and prostate cancer over the years and that he would be cremated.

In 1964 Poitier made history as the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in “Lilies of the Field.”

He earned two more Oscar nominations and dozens of other award show nominations including 10 Golden Globes, two Primetime Emmys, six BAFTAS and one SAG.

The Oscar-winner appeared in more than 50 films and his career also included directing, producing and being an active voice in the civil rights movement in the 1960s. He was also an ambassador for the Bahamas, his home country.

The late actor was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009.

Sidney was married twice, in 1950 he married Juanita Hardy and divorced in 1965. He later married Joanna Shimkus in 1976. He is survived by his six children.

— Stephanie Swaim

