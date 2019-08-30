Simon Biles’ Brother Arrested And Charged With Triple Murder

Brother of Olympic gymnast Simon Biles has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting that left three dead and two injured in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tevin Biles-Thomas,24, was arrested on Thursday in Fort Stewart, Georgia, where he is currently on active duty with the U.S. Army. He has been charged with six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault along with one count of perjury, according to a statement from the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office obtained by Access Hollywood.

According to the statement the incident began when an “uninvited group” entered an AirBnB rental which led to an altercation that ended in gunfire.

Police say that 23-year-old Devaughn Gibson, 19-year-old DelVaunte Johnson and 21-year-old Toshon Banks all died of multiple gunshot wounds.

“The investigators within the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit remained committed to securing an arrest in this tragic case,” said Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin Williams. “We appreciate our partnership with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and are confident that their efforts will bring justice for the families affected by this terrible incident.”

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley commended the efforts of police in the 8-month investigation.

“The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police Homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor O’Malley. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”

Biles-Thomas’ arraignment is scheduled for September 13th in Cuyahoga County, Cleveland. No other arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.