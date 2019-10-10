Simone Biles Celebrates Her Fifth All-Around Championship Medal Win With An Epic Mic Drop

Simone Biles drops the mic!

Simone won her fifth all-around world title when she dominated the mat at the 2019 World Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, on Thursday. The win, her 22nd medal, puts her one step closer to being the greatest gymnast of all time.

The 22-year-old five-time Olympic gold medal winner finished off her performance in the perfect way: with a mic drop. Biles told AP Sports the idea came from her social media followers, adding, “It wasn’t my best routine but we just thought it would be fun.”

Biles competed in four disciplines against the top 23 qualifying gymnasts on Thursday. Her combined score was 58.999, earning her the all-around gold by a margin of more than 2 points, beating her own record for women’s record margin of victory. Her margin matched her 2016 Olympic win.

The native Texan’s 22 world championship medals place her as the top woman gymnast of all time, just one medal shy of Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo, who won 23 medals when he competed in the 1990s.

Simone’s win today extended her win streak to six years! She sat out the 2017 season when Morgan Hurd took home the gold.

Xijing Tang of China placed second with a score of 56.899. Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova earned the bronze, with an overall score of 56.399.

Simone thanked fans on Twitter, writing, “I appreciate everyone’s endless support ❤️.”

Way to go, Simone!