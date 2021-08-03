Simone Biles Has The BEST Reaction To Seeing Her Dogs Faces In Stands As She Wins Olympic Bronze!

Now that’s something to bark about! Simone Biles had some friendly faces to look up to in the stands in the otherwise nearly-empty Olympic stadium as she flipped her way to Olympic bronze in the balance beam final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics – her dogs, Lilo and Rambo!

Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans cheered Simone on in the stands at the women’s balance beam finals, holding up cardboard cutouts of Simone’s beloved French bulldogs, Lilo and Rambo. Simone was beyond thrilled to see her pups’ cute faces in the stands and she excitedly looked up and pointed to Scott in the crowd.

The gymnast was beaming from ear-to-ear and pointing as she spied her fur babies.

“We just wanted to makes sure Simone felt the love. Who loves you more than your pups? Since they couldn’t be there… we brought em! Her reaction was everything,” Scott shared with Access Hollywood.

“To be there watching this moment in person is something I’ll never forget. Simone on that beam was a triumph. My heart was pounding with every move. When she dismounted that beam I finally took a breath. What they do up there is incredible. She and Sunisa represented the US and themselves so well,” Scott added.

The moment was also captured by CNN’s John-Carlos Estrada, who wrote in a tweet, “CHEERING ON MAMA BILES! As Simone Biles was performing her beam routine, @iamscottevans was in the stands holding up cardboard cutouts of the gymnast’s dogs — Lilo and Rambo. GO.”

📣🐾 CHEERING ON MAMA BILES! As Simone Biles was performing her beam routine, @iamscottevans was in the stands holding up cardboard cutouts of the gymnast’s dogs — Lilo and Rambo. GO FOLLOW HER FRENCHIES ON IG: https://t.co/MssCDxcn1s 📷: Coy Wire/CNN pic.twitter.com/wQNPTZmNTF — John-Carlos Estrada (@Mr_JCE) August 3, 2021

When asked by John-Carlos why he did it, Scott, who made the cardboard cutouts, shared that he just wanted to “show her some love.”

Simone’s dogs Lilo and Rambo have been a big part of her Olympic journey. The gymnast/dog mom has her own Instagram handle for her dogs, @thebilesfrenchies and regularly shares snaps of the pooches hanging in the gym watching her practice.

It has been a big Olympic journey for Simone. Tuesday’s Olympic bronze win marks the first time she’s competed at the Tokyo Games since withdrawing from the team competition a week earlier with a case of “the twisties.” Simone won seventh career Olympic medal, tying her with Shannon Miller for the most by a U.S. gymnast.

PHOTOS: Simone Biles Wins Olympic Bronze At Tokyo Games!