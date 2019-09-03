Simone Biles ‘Heart Aches’ Over Brother’s Triple Murder Charges

Simone Biles is speaking out about her brother’s arrest for a triple murder.

The Olympic gymnast released a statement on Twitter sharing that she’s “still having a hard time processing last week’s news.”

“My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families. There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone’s pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy,” Simone posted.

23-year-old Devaughn Gibson, 19-year-old DelVaunte Johnson, and 21-year-old Toshon Banks all died of multiple gunshot wounds in a New Year’s Eve shooting that stemmed from an altercation.

Simon’s brother, Tevin Biles-Thomas,24, was arrested on Thursday in Fort Stewart, Georgia, where he is currently on active duty with the U.S. Army. He was charged with six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault along with one count of perjury, according to a statement from the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office obtained by Access Hollywood.

Simone added in her post, “I ask everyone to please respect my family’s privacy as we deal with our pain. XO.”

Biles-Thomas’ arraignment is scheduled for September 13th in Cuyahoga County, Cleveland. No other arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.