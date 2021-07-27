Simone Biles Is Out of Team Final at Tokyo Olympics Due To Medical Issue

Simone Biles withdrew from the women’s gymnastics team final at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

“Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement to NBC News.

The Olympic champ briefly left the floor with the team’s medical trainer following her routine on the vault where she scored the lowest score of her career at 13.766 after changing her plans for a Amanar vault for a simpler 1.5 twist.

She returned a few minutes later with her right leg wrapped. The 24-year-old star took off her grips and hugged her teammates Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles.

The US Gymnastics Olympic team had to finish the rest of the competition without Simone but they were still able to win the silver.

On Monday Simone got honest about the pressure she was facing at the Olympic Games.

“[I]t wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it. I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but d*** sometimes it’s hard,” she wrote.

Simone has been known to tackle some of the most difficult elements in the sport and even has a number of moves named after her already but heading into the team finals the United States fell behind the athletes from the Russian Olympic Committee. The score has them in second place for the first time in more than a decade.

“The [O]lympics is no joke! BUT I’m happy my family was able to be with me virtually. They mean the world to me,” Simone continued.