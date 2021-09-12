Simone Biles Says She Wants To Be Chloe Bailey When She Grows Up

Simone Biles was FEELING Chloe Bailey’s 2021 MTV VMAs performance.

The Olympic gold medal gymnast attended the VMAs on Sunday in New York City to present an award and she was also on tap to witness Chloe’s first solo performance at an award show. Chloe performed her new song “Have Mercy” and she literally shut down the VMAs with the performance.

The crowd was on their feet – and so was Simone!

Simone took to Twitter to heap praise on Chloe.

“I wanna be Chloe Bailey when I grow up,” Simone tweeted.

I wanna be Chloe Bailey when I grow up — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 13, 2021

Chloe was clearly excited for her big solo debut. She arrived at the award show alongside her sister, Halle, who was there to support. And earlier in the day, Chloe took to Twitter to share how grateful she was for the opportunity to perform.

“today is the day!!!! ahhhh. to keep my mind clear im gonna stay off social media til after the performance (might do IG stories) just want you all to know how grateful i am for your love and support and i feel/see all the love. sooo excited. talk to y’all later tonight,” Chloe tweeted.

