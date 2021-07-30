Simone Biles Withdraws From Finals For Vault & Uneven Bars At Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles will no longer be competing in two event finals at the Olympics.

It was announced on Friday that the gymnast is withdrawing from the event finals for the vault and uneven bars at the 2021 Tokyo Games.

“Today, after further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars. She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement. “MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth highest score in vault during qualifications, will compete in vault finals for the U.S. alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second highest score.”

USA Gymnastics’ statement went on to praise Simone’s “courage and grace.”

After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars. She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam. pic.twitter.com/kWqgZJK4LJ — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 31, 2021



“We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances,” the statement ended.

Biles’ withdrawal from the events comes after it was announced on Wednesday that the athlete would not take part in the Individual All-Around Final, as well as the announcement on Tuesday that she was withdrawing from the team final competition.

The gymnast initially broke her silence after she withdrew from the team final on Tuesday, speaking out to “Today” host Hoda Kotb, revealing that emotionally she was struggling.

“Physically, I’m good, I’m in shape. Emotionally, that varies on the time and the moment, you know, coming to the Olympics and being the head star of the Olympics is not an easy feat. We’re trying to take it one day at a time, and we’ll see,” she said.

— Stephanie Swaim

