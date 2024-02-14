Simu Liu Dishes On Hosting 2024 People’s Choice Awards: ‘It’s A Great Reminder To Bring The Kenergy’

Simu Liu is gearing up to host the People’s Choice Awards for the very first time this Sunday!

The “Barbie” star told Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall that the exciting opportunity comes as he’s leaning more and more into hosting on top of his acting career.

“I had the amazing and incredible opportunity to host ‘SNL’ back in 2021, and that kind of like, for whatever reason, birthed this entire separate career that I’ve enjoyed as a host,” he said.

When asked if he’d be bringing the Kenergy to the People’s Choice Awards stage, Simu made it clear that he’s always channeling it.

“It is a great reminder to bring the Kenergy! Never stop bringing the Kenergy,” he quipped.

“Barbie” is up for nine awards at the PCAs, including Movie of the Year. Simu is also nominated for Movie Performance of the Year alongside his “Barbie” co-star America Ferrera.”

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards air Feb. 18 at 8/7c on NBC, E! and Peacock.