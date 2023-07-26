Sinéad O’Connor, ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer, Dies At Age 56

The music world has lost a troubled icon. Singer Sinéad O’Connor has died at age 56.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” her family said in a statement to RTE.

The Irish Times was first to report the news on Wednesday. Further details, including a cause of death, have yet to be made public.

O’Connor rose to fame in the ’90s with her rendition of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” and went on to release a total of 10 studio albums during her career.

She faced personal challenges in recent years and was open about her mental health struggles. Her son, Shane, died last year at just 17.

