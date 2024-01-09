Sinéad O’Connor’s Cause Of Death Confirmed Nearly 6 Months After Singer’s Passing

Sinéad O’Connor’s cause of death has been determined.

Nearly six months after the legendary Irish singer passed away at age 56, a London coroner’s report released on Jan. 9 confirms she died of natural causes. O’Connor was found unresponsive at a residential property in the English capital; authorities ordered an autopsy and reportedly said at the time that no foul play was suspected.

Upon the new report, the coroner’s office indicated its investigation had concluded.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” a statement from the musician’s loved ones read at the time of her death.

O’Connor rose to fame in the ’90s with her smash rendition of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” and went on to release a total of 10 studio albums during her career.

She faced personal troubles in recent years including mental health struggles. Her son, Shane, died in 2022 at just 17.