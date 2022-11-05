Singer Aaron Carter Dead At 34

Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34.

A spokesperson for the musician confirmed to NBC News that the singer died on Saturday.

“We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today,” the spokesperson shared in a statement. “At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”

TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, reported that authorities received a call that morning that a male had drowned in a tub.

The publication additionally obtained photos of sheriff’s department vehicles outside of Carter’s home.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tells Access Hollywood that a call came in at 10:58 a.m. for a suspicious death on Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, Calif., but could not confirm the name of the deceased as investigators were currently in route to the address.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed to KNBC that they responded to a drowning call at a residence in Lancaster, Calif.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Carter’s team for comment.

Carter – who is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter – found fame at a young age, releasing his self-titled debut album in 1997 when he was just 9 years old. His most recent album, “Love,” was released in 2018.

Aaron is survived by his son, whom he and ex-fiancee Melanie Martin welcomed in November 2021. He is also survived by his estranged twin sister Angel and brother, Nick.

Story developing…

