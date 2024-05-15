‘Sister Wives’ Star Garrison Brown’s Cause Of Death Revealed

“Sister Wives” star Garrison Brown’s official cause of death has been determined.

Two months after the 25-year-old was found dead in his Arizona home, an autopsy report obtained by People on May 15 ruled his passing as a suicide.

According to the Coconino County Medical Examiner, Garrison reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The report also cited alcohol poisoning as a contributing factor, listing his blood alcohol content as more than .3 percent – nearly four times the legal limit.

Police told Access Hollywood at the time that they responded to Garrison‘s home after getting a report of a death. Once inside, they met with his sibling, Gabe, and found Garrison dead from of an apparent gunshot wound. Foul play was not suspected.

After his passing, Garrison’s parents, Janelle and Kody Brown, released a joint statement on Instagram paying tribute to their son.

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory,” they wrote.

Garrison was one of Janelle and Kody’s six children. He had been a regular on the family’s TLC series since it premiered in 2010. The show chronicles Kody’s plural lifestyle in Utah, and Janelle was one of his four wives until they split in 2023.