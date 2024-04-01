Smell Like Summer Now With These Body Washes, Perfumes, Shampoos And More

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

If you can’t get enough of the smell of coconuts, citrus, blooming flowers, summer tans, sunscreen, and the ocean breeze, you need these summer scents. It’s time to ditch the peppermint and pumpkin spice, and seek out light, sunny scents that will make your body care routine feel that much brighter.

Our beauty experts have rounded up the best body wash, perfume, shampoo, body lotion, and more that smell like all the best parts of summer.

From sunscreen to bath soak, these must-have body care essentials evoke the fragrance of sunny days spent lounging by the pool, enjoying a sandy beach, and summer nights out with friends. Drench your tresses in coconut shampoo and coconut argan oil. Hydrate your skin with warm pistachio-scented body lotion from Brazilian beauty brand Sol de Janeiro. Spritz yourself with jasmine and vanilla ice cream-inspired perfumes from some of our favorite brands.

The selected products will do more than just make you smell good. These items have tons of customer-loved reviews touting their many benefits, including skin and hair hydration and protection.

You don’t have to be in a bikini to get a taste of summer right now. All you need are these products! Shop these must-have hair, skin, and beauty items that will get you smelling like summer in no time.

