Snoop Dogg’s Brother Bing Worthington Dead At 44, Rapper Pays Tribute

Snoop Dogg is mourning a devastating loss.

The rapper’s brother, Bing Worthington, has passed away at age 44. Snoop confirmed the sad news in a series of Instagram tributes on Friday, honoring what he’ll miss most about his loved one.

“@badabing33 always made us laugh,” he wrote in one Instagram caption alongside a string of emojis including a crying face and a blue heart.

Snoop also shared a tender throwback snap of Bing spending time with their late mother, Beverly Tate, and presenting her a cake. The hip-hop icon expressed his belief that Bing had reunited with Beverly, who died in 2021.

“Bac wit momma,” he penned.

Bing was also a music industry professional and reportedly worked often with his famous brother, including as his tour manager.

Snoop’s latest family news comes weeks after his daughter, Cori Broadus, suffered what she explained on Instagram at the time was a “severe stroke.” The 24-year-old returned home from the hospital in late January, telling followers in an encouraging update that a new CT scan had come back normal.