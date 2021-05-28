Sofia Carson Honors Late ‘Descendants’ Co-Star Cameron Boyce In Special Way

Sofia Carson is honoring Cameron Boyce in a special way.

The “Descendants” star partnered with The Cameron Boyce Foundation to release a limited edition clothing collection, with proceeds going towards finding a cure for epilepsy and ending gun violence.

The collection features a variety of items including shirts, hoodies, hats and a jean jacket. They all feature the phrase, “We Can Change the World.”

Sofia, who serves on the advisory board for the foundation, took to Instagram to spread the news about the collection and share why she thought a jean jacket was the perfect item to include.

“When I think of Cam, I think of him in his favorite jean jacket. It was quite simply, him. And so, our collection was born with a jean jacket that on your heart, says “we can change the world”, and on your back, a piece of art that was drawn by our Cam. We sang those words together. Cam drew this tree,” she wrote in part.

The “Feel the Beat” star continued saying that her heart is with Cameron’s family, Libby, Vic and Maya.

“In honor of Cam, join us in celebrating him & continuing the legacy of the boy who changed our world. Cam’s heart lives in the extraordinary work of @thecameronboycefoundation. To come together with TCBF and his beautiful family, who has become my own, to bring this to life is one of my greatest honors. I am so grateful to share it with the world. My heart is yours forever, Libby, Vic & Maya,” she wrote. “In Cam’s honor. Let’s change the world, together.”

Cameron tragically passed away in July 2019 at the age of 20 after suffering a seizure in his sleep.

