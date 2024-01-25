Sofia Richie Pregnant, Expecting Baby Girl With Husband Elliot Grainge: ‘My Dream In Life’

Sofia Richie is ready for a major new chapter – motherhood!

The beauty and fashion influencer is pregnant with her and husband Elliot Grainge’s first child, Access Hollywood has learned. Sofia shared the happy news in an exclusive interview with Vogue published on Jan. 25 and revealed the first photos of her growing baby bump.

“And then there were three,” she wrote on Instagram, captioning a sweet black-and-white photo of her and a smiling Elliot, with Sofia’s bare belly on display.

Sofia revealed to the fashion mag that the little one is a girl and set to arrive over the summer, making her a “Gemini baby” though the official birthday remains flexible.

“She’s growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air,” the model added.

Sofia went on to reflect on her and Elliot’s surprise over learning they had a daughter on the way and how aligned their reactions were.

“We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too,” she said.

The 25-year-old recalled confirming her pregnancy “really, really early” at about four weeks along, and why she and Elliot, who tied the knot last April after a 1-year engagement, decided to keep their new addition to themselves at first.

“Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space,” she told Vogue. “I didn’t realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple.”

Now that she’s comfortably reached what she feels is a “safe zone,” Sofia promised that fans, including her nearly 11 million TikTok followers, can look forward to frequent updates on Baby Grainge after she’d taken a step back on social media to focus on her health.

“I feel like I’ve made it over the major hurdles and I feel safe and comfortable announcing it, and I can now have those open conversations and be honest with the people watching my videos, that’s more where it stemmed from instead of me being like ‘Oh, I want to make this a grand announcement,'” she explained. “I’m really excited, and I’m looking forward to opening up to those platforms and letting [my followers] know what I’ve been going through the last six months. I can’t wait to open that door back up.”