Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello Settle Divorce

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello are making their separation official.

The “Griselda” star and the “True Blood” alum have settled their divorce, according to legal documents obtained by Access Hollywood.

Per the court filing, the pair are moving forward with an uncontested divorce, having “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage [rights]” that’s been given to the court.

The exes are also asking the court to terminate spousal court for both parties.

Sofía and Joe announced in July that they were separating after seven years of marriage.

At the time, the pair told Page Six in a statement, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Two days later, Joe filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.