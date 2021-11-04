‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Star William Lucking Dead At 80

William Lucking has passed away.

The “Sons of Anarchy” star died at the age of 80 on Oct. 18 in Las Vegas, according to an obituary shared on Facebook this week by his friend Stephen Macht. Lucking’s cause of death hasn’t been made public at this time.

Lucking’s wife, Sigrid, was quoted in the obituary.

“Although William often played toughs and strongmen, in his actual life he was an elegant man with a brilliant intellect who loved to argue about politics and current affairs, discuss philosophy and physics, and assert fine-pointed opinions about art and poetry. He was a giant of a man with the soul of a poet,” his wife wrote in the post.

The actor, who played Piney Winston on “Sons of Anarchy,” is survived by his wife of 25 years as well as daughters Marjet and Juliana, who he shared with his first wife Mimi, who passed in 1996.

Lucking was also known for starring in “Red Dragon,” “Contraband,” “The Limey” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

— Stephanie Swaim

