Sophia Bush Is Engaged To Grant Hughes: ‘Best Feeling On Planet Earth’

Here comes the soon-to-be bride!

Sophia Bush is engaged to her boyfriend, Grant Hughes, and is so excited to share the news with her fans.

The “One Tree Hill” actress shared the big news on Instagram on Tuesday along with a picture of her man getting down on one knee while in a boat to pop the question to his love.

“So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth,” she wrote as part of the announcement.

The actress said “yes” on a boat while on vacation in Lake Como, Italy.

She called the proposal the “most incredible, moving surprise” of her life, and was overwhelmed with love. “My heart. It bursts,” she shared on social media.

This will be Sophia’s second marriage, she was previously married to her “One Tree Hill” co-star, Chad Michael Murray from 2005 to 2006.

Sophia’s “This is Us” co-star Mandy Moore celebrated the big news in the comments of the post. “Congrats lady!!!!” she said.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!