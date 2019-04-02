Sophie Turner Already Knows What Maisie Williams Secretly Planned For Her Pre-Wedding Bash

Don’t try to keep a secret from Sophie Turner! This bride-to-be is well aware of what’s in store for her pre-wedding festivities.

The “Dark Phoenix” star and her “Game of Thrones” sister Maisie Williams dished to Access on Tuesday about Sophie’s upcoming nuptials with fiancé Joe Jonas. Despite Maisie’s attempt to keep mum on Sophie’s “hen do” – the British version of a bachelorette party – it seems the guest of honor already got the memo.

“She is,” Sophie said, stepping in on a question for Maisie about possibly spearheading the event plans.

“I already know what’s happening,” she continued with a smirk, as her speechless pal looked on. “You don’t think I know, but I know.”

“You hate having any secrets from you, huh?” Maisie laughed.

New info emerged about the big day itself, too.

Joe revealed recently that he and Sophie discussed adding a few untraditional details to the agenda, including a rugby game and flag football. According to Sophie, the sports theme is a way to celebrate the merging of their respective nationalities while also getting to keep score.

“We just thought it would be fun to kind of entertain the fact that there’s an English side and an American side,” she told Access, calling the idea “a bit of healthy competition.”

But when it comes to following in the footsteps of her new brother and sister-in-law, Sophie is confident that she and Joe will be their own Mr. and Mrs. Jonas. When asked if guests can expect a dance number similar to the one she participated in for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s lavish celebrations, Sophie explained why fans shouldn’t expect a musical repeat.

“My brother’s a doctor, my other brother’s a lawyer,” she laughed, adding that Joe’s family will have to represent any artistic efforts on their own.

“Oh, wow. You’re really like the runt of the litter. You’re an actor,” Maisie deadpanned.

Sophie may be “the creative” of her loved ones, but no part of her intense Westeros life will be referenced when she ties the knot off-screen. “GoT” fanatics can rest assured that in this case, life certainly won’t imitate art.

“I hope it’s not like any ‘Game of Thrones’ wedding,” Sophie joked.

