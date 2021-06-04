Sophie Turner Celebrates Pride Month: ‘Time Isn’t Straight And Neither Am I’

Sophie Turner is celebrating Pride Month!

The “Game of Thrones” alum, who is married to Joe Jonas, took to Instagram to share a fun message celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community.

The post included a sticker that reads, “Bi Pride,” as well as another sticker that says, “Move, I’m Gay.”

It also had multiple messages written including “It’s MOTHAF***IN #pride month babaaaayyyyy” and “Time isn’t straight and neither am I.”

The post sent fans into a frenzy on social media, with some reading into the cryptic post and wondering is the star was writing about her own sexuality.

“SOPHIE TURNER CONFIRMED BI??? HAPPY PRIDE I LOVE IT,” one person tweeted.

“Did sophie turner just come out or am I missing something,” another person wrote

“HELLO DID SOPHIE TURNER JUST COME OUT AS BI???” a third speculated.

Though Sophie didn’t go into specifics about what her post meant, she’s currently married to Joe Jonas and the duo share baby daughter Willa together.

On top of a fun family life, Sophie is set to star in HBO Max’s new series, “The Staircase,” according to Deadline.

She is set to plat Margaret Ratliff and will act alongside Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Juliette Binoche, Rosemarie DeWitt and Parker Posey in the eight episode series, the outlet reports.

— Stephanie Swaim