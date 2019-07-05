Sophie Turner’s Wedding Gown Took Hundreds of Hours to Custom Make

Sophie Turner’s stunning Louis Vuitton wedding gown from her picture-perfect French wedding to Joe Jonas surprisingly took hundreds of hours to custom make.

The artistic director of Louis Vuitton women’s collection, Nicolas Ghesquière, shared an image of the bride captioning the shot, “Absolut beauty @sophiet.” The flower-embroidered tulle gown and silk gazar took more than 350 hours to assemble, WWD said.

View this post on Instagram Absolute beauty @sophiet A post shared by 🆖 (@nicolasghesquiere) on Jul 3, 2019 at 6:55pm PDT

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star had a v-neck, lace sleeves, cut-out back gown with a matching veil. According to WWD, the dress took 10 embroiderers 1,050 hours for the 14 meters of tulle along with a design that was done digitally using 650,000 stitches.

After an impromptu wedding at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, their second ceremony and celebration had quite a different vibe. Surrounded by their friends and family, Sophie and Joe, tied in the knot with Nick and Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Dr. Phil, Maisie Williams, Ashley Graham and many other famous faces.

Sophie shared the first portrait of the newlyweds walking down the aisle after saying, “I do,” looking happier than ever, while walking arm in arm, to the applause of their guests.