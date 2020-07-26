Spencer Grammer Speaks Out After Being Slashed While Intervening In Restaurant Altercation

Spencer Grammer is speaking out after being slashed outside a New York City restaurant on Friday night.

Kelsey Grammer’s daughter recounted how she and her dinner companion attempted to calm an unidentified male who had allegedly become agitated with other bystanders.

“My friend and I did what anyone else would do in the same situation,” Grammer said in a statement to Access Hollywood, explaining that she and her friend were among “several others, predominantly women,” trying to “prevent the altercation from escalating.”

Grammer confirmed that she sustained a laceration on her arm and her friend was “stabbed in the back” but did not suffer any serious internal injuries during the incident.

“We expect to recover quickly,” she added.

The actress went on to share gratitude for the medical staff at Bellevue Hospital who tended to her and her friend with “excellent care” amid a challenging time for essential workers.

“They fought an incredible battle this year,” Grammer continued. “It was very moving for us to have the opportunity to thank them in person.”

Eyewitnesses told NBC4 New York that the man appeared to be intoxicated and grew angry when restaurant staff refused to serve him.

According the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, a 36-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man “attempted to break up a dispute” between an unidentified male “and other patrons” dining at the venue’s outdoor patio, where the male used a “sharp instrument” of some kind to slash the woman’s arm and the other victim’s back.

As of Sunday, no arrests had been made. In a police report obtained by Access, the NYPD is said to be “seeking the public’s assistance” in identifying the alleged attacker, who is wanted for questioning.

Grammer voices Summer on Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty,” and is best known for previously starring on ABC Family’s “Greek.”

