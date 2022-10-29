Spice Girls’ Mel B Is Engaged To Hairstylist Rory McPhee: ‘It Was Very Romantic’

Mel B is a bride-to-be!

During an appearance on the UK’s “Celebrity Gogglebox” on Friday, the Spice Girls singer confirmed that she’s engaged to her boyfriend Rory McPhee, according to multiple outlets.

Comedian Ruby Wax reportedly brought up her engagement during the show and asked how Rory popped the question.

“He said “I love you, you’re my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,” Mel replied, per People.

“The Masked Singer Australia” judge also described the romantic setting where Rory’s proposal went down.

“There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel — which was [the hotel] Cliveden,” she said, per the publication. ‘It was very romantic. I love flowers.”

Mel and Rory have reportedly been dating for three years. While the couple has kept their romance largely off social media, the vocalist often showcases her beau’s work as her hairstylist on social media.

Last month, she tagged him in a glamour shot of her flaunting her curls ahead of an appearance on “Drag Race UK.”

Mel’s forthcoming marriage to Rory will mark her third. The music icon was married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000; the two share a 23-year-old daughter named Phoenix.

Mel married her second husband, Stephen Belafonte, in 2007 and split from him nearly a decade later in 2016. The exes are parents to 11-year-old daughter Madison.

The “Spice World” star is also mom to 15-year-old daughter Angel, whom she shares with Eddie Murphy.