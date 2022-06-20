Splash Into Summer With The Ultimate Songs of Summer Bracket Challenge

Grab your flip flops and sunglasses and dive into summer with the Ultimate Songs of Summer Bracket Challenge! We made an entire bracket challenge dedicated to the bops we have been listening to every summer, but which will come out on top? We pulled together some of our modern favorites as well as plenty of the classics. You can download the bracket below to print and fill in. You can then head to our Twitter and Instagram Stories starting Tuesday, June 21 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT to vote in our interactive bracket challenge. The next round of voting will be updated every day until the winning song is announced on June 27. While there’s no “winner” per se, this is a fun way to share the summer songs that bring back those sun-drenched memories. Be sure to use #AccessSummer if you post your completed bracket on your social media accounts.

Download your bracket here.