Splurge-Worthy Gifts To Request This Holiday Season

Sometimes, it really is worth the price. There are times when getting a cheaper, off brand version of a high end product will get the job done, but there are other times when it simply does pay to pay. We’d say this is one of those times.

Whether you need a gift to mark a special birthday or anniversary, celebrate a success, or if you’re just in the mood to treat yourself, we’ve selected some of our favorite products from some of the best brands around.

With Smeg kitchen accessories, Gucci clothing, and Moncler winter coats, tis the season to be generous. And trust us, it’ll be worth it.

Abid Javed Black P34a 1st Gen Vase

by SSENSE$540.00

Buffed Leather Shoulder Bag In White

by SSENSE$695.00

Buffed Leather Top Handle Bag In Pink

by SSENSE$925.00

Coach 1941 Brown Hitch Backpack

by SSENSE$705.00

Electric Kettle

by SSENSE$210.00

Retro-Style Blender

by SSENSE$300.00

Smeg 2-slice Toaster

by Verishop$219.95

Gucci Beige Gg Supreme Backpack

by SSENSE$1980.00

Gucci Gold Gg Running Necklace

by SSENSE$1050.00

Gucci Navy Vintage Gucci Logo Hoodie

by SSENSE$1400.00

Gucci Off-white ‘gucci Signature’ Tennis Key Case

by SSENSE$370.00

Gucci Silver Enamel Logo Necklace

by SSENSE$820.00

Rectangular Brushed Wool And Silk-blend Scarf In Beige Featuring Jacquard Woven Logo Pattern In Brown

by SSENSE$515.00

Long Sleeve French Terry Sweatshirt In Green

by SSENSE$1100.00

Moncler Black Torilis Down Jacket

by SSENSE$1650.00

Moncler Genius White 1952 Raimi Down Jacket

by SSENSE$2270.00

Sophie Buhai Jade & Gold Medium Collar

by SSENSE$537.00

Plain-woven Nylon-blend Bucket Hat In Green

by SSENSE$600.00

Mush Studios Off-white Large Dune Rug

by SSENSE$1200.00

Jacquemus Orange La Montagne ‘le Grand Chiquito’ Top Handle Bag

by SSENSE$925.00

Padded Intreccio-woven Nylon Taffeta Tote In Green

by SSENSE$3200.00

Slip Dermstore Exclusive Pure Silk Pillowcase Duo

by Dermstore$178.00

Dr Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer (1 Piece)

by Dermstore$149.00

NuBody Skin Toning Device

by Dermstore$399.00

Trinity Facial Toning Kit Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Attachment Set (5 piece – $474 Value)

by Dermstore$449.00

Open-weave Paper Fedora In Black

by SSENSE$765.00

