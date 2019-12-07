‘Star Trek’ Alum Robert Walker Jr. Dead At 79

“Star Trek” has lost a great one.

Robert Walker Jr. has passed away at the age of 79, according to StarTrek.com.

The actor starred in “Star Trek: The Origial Series” as the titular role in the episode “Charlie X.”

Throughout his career he starred in “Easy Rider,” “Ensign Pulver,” “The Time Tunnel” and “Bonanza.”

From 1993-2017 he took a break from acting before starring in 2017’s “Lock It Up.”

His most recent role was in 2018’s “Beyond the Darkness,” where he played Agent Mills, per IMDb.

Fans were devastated by his passing and took to social media to react.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Robert Walker Jr. while shopping in Malibu at his “Tops Gallery “ back in the ‘90s~He was so kind & a huge skating fan. I still have the eclectic art pieces I purchased from his gallery ~R.I.P.,” one person wrote.

“RIP Robert Walker Jr., son of Strangers on a Train’ Robert Walker and Jennifer Jones. “Charlie X” was the first Star Trek episode I ever saw (at 7), and his performance as the fragile, frightening, and tragic Charlie made it a sublimely terrifying experience I haven’t forgotten,” another tweeted.

He is survived by his three children.

R.I.P. Robert Walker Jr.

— Stephanie Swaim