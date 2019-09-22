‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s’ Aron Eisenberg Dies At 50

“Star Trek” fan favorite Aron Eisenberg has passed away at the age of 50.

His widow, Malissa Longo, shared the sad news on social media Saturday night. In her post, she shared several pictures of her alongside Aron, and wrote, “It is with extreme regret and sadness to announce that my love and best friend, @aron_eisenberg, passed away earlier today,” Malissa wrote.

“He was an intelligent, humble, funny, empathic soul. He sought to live his life with integrity and truth. He was so driven to put the best he had into whatever work was put before him,” she continued. “He lived his life with such vigor and passion. He was like a breath of fresh air, because I knew I would always hear the truth from him. Even if I didn’t want to hear it and even if the truth was inconvenient. He made me (and still makes me) want to be the best human I can possibly be, because he always strove to be the best human he could be. His resilience and willingness to learn was and is an inspiration.”

It is with extreme regret and sadness to announce that my love and best friend, Aron Eisenberg, passed away earlier… Posted by Malíssa Longo on Saturday, September 21, 2019

Malissa shared that she and Aron had eloped in December 2018, but kept their marriage a secret until they could have a bigger ceremony with friends and family.

“We didn’t officially announce that we had eloped on December 28th, 2018. We were hoping to have a big shindig in celebration of our nuptials, but had to wait to save up the money. While, our marriage, on paper, was a short one. Our hearts had been married for far longer. I will be forever thankful for the time we had to love each other. Five years felt like a lifetime, in the best possible ways.”

“There will never be another light like Aron’s,” she added. “The beauty that he was and the legacy he leaves behind is beyond words. I love him dearly and will miss him eternally. At the moment I’m not sure how to do life without him…”

Marissa signed off her tribute, “He is and always will be My California.”

Aron portrayed the role of Ferengi character Nog for seven seasons on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” from 1993-1999. Nog was notable for Trek fans because he was the first Ferengi to join Starfleet and quickly became a fan favorite. Aron also played Kar in “Star Trek: Voyager” episode “Initiations” in 1995.

Tributes from “Star Trek’s” cast members poured in for Aron.

Robert Picardo, who played Dr. Zimmerman in both “Deep Space Nine” and “Voyager” wrote on Twitter, “Very sad news. Aron was a kind soul, a great colleague and a beloved member in our ⁦@StarTrek family. My condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Very sad news. Aron was a kind soul, a great colleague and a beloved member in our ⁦@StarTrek⁩ family. My condolences to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/r65y2OVQGT — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) September 22, 2019

“Star Trek: Discovery’s” Anthony Rapp crossed paths with Aron at Trek’s Las Vegas convention. “I had the short but sweet pleasure of first meeting Aron at last year’s STLV. Like many others, I am shocked and saddened by this news. He immediately struck me as a lovely, open-hearted, kind, joyful man. I send my best thoughts to his wife and children.”

I had the short but sweet pleasure of first meeting Aron at last year’s STLV. Like many others, I am shocked and saddened by this news. He immediately struck me as a lovely, open-hearted, kind, joyful man. I send my best thoughts to his wife and children. https://t.co/cca1FeK8lo — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) September 22, 2019

My friend, my pal, Aron Eisenberg, has left us. Over the years it was always, always a joy to be in his company, to work with him, to play with him, to laugh with him. I admired his courage as he dealt with his lifelong health issues. He was a man filled with passion and love. — jeffrey combs (@jeffreycombs) September 22, 2019

(Minions say: On the passing of @AronEisenberg, our hearts go out to all those who loved him….) https://t.co/e0iZmP2UmM — Rene Auberjonois (@reneauberjonois) September 22, 2019

I have lost a great friend and the world has lost a great heart @AronEisenberg He was a man of conviction and enormous sensitivity and the best of humanity. Kitty and I grieve for Aron, his boys, and Malissa. Flights of angels my friend…you will be missed. There are no words… https://t.co/Q18yIVeZEe — Armin Shimerman (@ShimermanArmin) September 22, 2019

We are aching and sorry more than words can ever say. Rest In Peace, @AronEisenberg. We will always love you and Nog💔 We love you, Malissa. You are family, and you always will be🙏 https://t.co/yaOXTNbeAy — Chase Masterson (@ChaseMasterson) September 22, 2019

Aron’s cause of death is unknown at this time. But as a teenager, the actor struggled with kidney issues, having his first kidney transplant at age 17. “Star Trek” fans will surely miss the actor.

RIP, Aron.