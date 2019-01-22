The 2019 Oscar nominees have been announced – and we are so excited about some of the names that made the list this year (cough, cough, Lady Gaga)!

The 91st Academy Awards will be held February 24 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, and based on this year’s lineup of nominees it is guaranteed to be a star-packed ceremony.

Here’s our round up of all the reactions from the Oscar nominees:

(List will be continuously updated)

Lupita Nyong’o, Seven Nominations for “Black Panther”

Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, Best Documentary (Feature) “Free Solo”

“We are grateful for this recognition and humbled to be in the company of these extraordinary filmmakers during such an incredible year for documentary filmmaking. Thank you to our crew who took on the great responsibility of committing to Alex Honnold throughout his journey, and who trained tirelessly and meticulously for years chasing Alex up and down the mountain to make this film come to life. We would also like to thank Alex for trusting us to tell his story and share it with audiences. He has taught us all many lessons but most notably he has inspired a hope that you can achieve your dreams, no matter how great, through dedication, passion and hard work. We hope that this acknowledgement leads to more people sharing in Alex’s inspiration.”

Yalitza Aparicio, Best Actress “ROMA”

“From the very first casting call to this morning, my ROMA journey has been extraordinary. As a daughter of a domestic worker and an indigenous woman myself, I am proud this movie will help those of us who feel invisible be seen. I am eternally grateful to the Academy for recognizing ROMA and am honored to be part of Alfonso’s vision. Congratulations to Alfonso, the entire cast and crew, and my dear friend, Marina De Tavira. I am so humbled and honored. Thank You.”

Richard E. Grant, Best Actor in a Supporting Role “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

“For a boy growing up in Swaziland, the smallest country in the southern hemisphere, becoming an actor seemed an impossible dream, let alone being nominated for an Oscar. Am literally levitating!!”

Am levitating at this astonishing news. Thank you to @TheAcademy for this nomination in such incredible company. I’m indebted to so many people but most of all @melissamccarthy & Marielle Heller @cyefm ❤️@SearchlightUK pic.twitter.com/CIdJSMLkj1 — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) January 22, 2019

Mark Ronson, Best Original Song “Shallow”

“Such an honour to be nominated for an Oscar. And it makes it even more special to be nominated as part of this incredible film where the music is so powerful and emotional. Bradley Cooper got right what is nearly impossible in film, to show inside the creative process and make it feel honest and believable. And Lady Gaga empowers that vision in the most beautiful and compelling way.”

Amy Adams, Best Actress in a Supporting Role “Vice”

“Thank you so much to the Academy for this recognition. It is an honor to be nominated for a film that I loved making. I am grateful to Adam for writing such rich material and for creating such a wonderful work environment. I also want to congratulate the other nominees, my cast members, the crew and everyone who worked so hard on this film!”

William Dafoe, Best Actor “At Eternity’s Gate”

I’m over the moon with this nomination. Playing Vincent Van Gogh in Julian Schnabel’s AT ETERNITY’S GATE was a gift. The making was so transforming and my working with Julian was so complete and close that sometimes it felt like we were the same person. I share this honor with him. I’m so proud of this movie and this recognition means the film will have greater visibiilty and be seen by more people, which is a VERY gratifying reward.

Barry Jenkins, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) “If Beale Street Could Talk”

I’m always overseas when noms come out and I don’t watch. Instead my publicist slips notes under my door and I find them when I return. MUCH love from the ⁦@BealeStreet⁩ family to QUEEN ⁦@ReginaKing⁩ and my right hand ⁦@NicholasBritell⁩ on their Oscar Noms!!! pic.twitter.com/qds8u9N6jK — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) January 22, 2019

Yorgos Lanthimos, Best Director and Best Producer “The Favourite”

“I would like to thank The Academy for honoring The Favourite so generously today. Having felt a bit like an outsider looking in, I am truly humbled about this morning’s nominations. They are a meaningful tribute to every person involved in the making of The Favourite – my talented collaborators and sublime cast, led by Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.”

Emma Stone, Best Actress in a Supporting Role “The Favourite”

“Working on The Favourite alongside my brilliant friends Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and the whole cast was nothing short of incredible. I was grateful every day and am honored by this nomination. Yorgos created a palace for us all to play in. I am forever indebted to him and the whole team that brought this insane vision to life. Thank you to Fox Searchlight for their invaluable support and thank you to the Academy for recognizing our work.”

Alfonso Cuarón, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Writing (Original Screenplay), and Best Picture “ROMA”

“Thank you to the Academy for recognizing ROMA across these categories. Human experience is one in the same, and it’s so gratifying that a black and white film about life in Mexico is being celebrated around the world. We are living a great moment in cinema where diversity is embraced by audiences. This kind of visibility pushes our industry forward and creates more opportunity for new voices and perspectives to emerge. It is a testament of how late we’re arriving to this moment, in which stories of the invisible among us — the domestic workers and indigenous women — are put at the center of our narratives. I share this with my cast, crew, producers, and most importantly, with my family and Mexico.”

Lonnie Chavis, Best Short Film (Live Action) “Skin”

Marina De Tavira, Best Actress in a Supporting Role “ROMA”

“I’m so honored with this nomination, thank you to the Academy for this breathtaking recognition. Forever grateful to Afonso Cuarón for trusting me with this beautiful character and thank you to Netflix for making this movie visible throughout the world. I share this with Yalitza and with all of the incredible team that worked on ROMA.”

Rachel Weisz, Best Actress in a Supporting Role “The Favourite”

“Thank you to The Academy for recognizing The Favourite in so many categories. I’m immensely proud to be part of it and to be nominated in the company of such talented women. Congratulations to my incredible fellow actors Emma and Olivia, our brilliant director Yorgos, and to everyone who participated in the making of this extraordinary film. Thank you to Fox Searchlight for their unwavering support and for having the guts to make a film with three complex female protagonists.”