Stay On Trend With These Fall Fashion Picks

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

There are some pieces of clothing that will always be closet staples – a good pair of jeans, an oversized jean jacket, and a reliable pair of boots. From there, you can keep up with the trends by incorporating a few select pieces into your closet every season.

This fall, it’s all about statement pants, checkered patterns, color block designs, and chunky boots.

We’ve pulled together some of our favorite pieces of clothing that will have you on trend and looking your best.

With platform boots, trucker jean jackets, cute bucket hats, and bold pants, these items are sure to become some of your favorites for years to come.

Blue Revival Happy Hour Pant – Blue Pinstripe by Verishop$139.00 Buy Now

Blue Revival Happy Hour Pant – Black And White by Verishop$139.00 Buy Now

Blue Lana Jeans by SSENSE$148.00 Buy Now

Levi’s Stretch Denim Jeans by SSENSE$115.00 Buy Now

Agolde Beige Recycled Leather 90’s Pinch Waist Pants by SSENSE$139.00 Buy Now

Oat Milk And White Chili Cardigan by Terez$147.00 Buy Now

Plain-woven Cotton Bucket Hat Featuring Check Pattern by SSENSE$54.00 Buy Now

Blue Revival Coffee Break Trouser by Verishop$139.00 Buy Now

Orange Earth Plaid Basic Bucket Hat by SSENSE$43.0 Buy Now

Miaou Pink Fig Mini Skirt by SSENSE$47.00 Buy Now

Park Ariella Leather Leggings by Verishop$50.00 Buy Now

Onyx Sparkle Tlc Flare Leggings by Terez$102.00 Buy Now

Aztec And Camel Two Tone Tlc Leggings by Terez$92.00 Buy Now

Ganni Tan Cleated Mid Chelsea Boots by SSENSE$158.00 Buy Now

Dr. Martens Black Jadon Hi Platform Boots by SSENSE$128.00 Buy Now

Dr. Martens Black 1460 Pascal Chain Boots by SSENSE$104.00 Buy Now

Eugenia Nappa Leather Boot by Schutz$59.40 Buy Now

Blue Revival Denim Mix Shacket – Ora And White by Verishop$169.00 Buy Now

Levi’s Blue Cotton & Hemp Denim Jacket by SSENSE$48.00 Buy Now

Gabriella Classic Denim Jacket by Lola Jeans$108.00 Buy Now