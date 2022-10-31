Stay On Trend With These Fall Fashion Picks

There are some pieces of clothing that will always be closet staples – a good pair of jeans, an oversized jean jacket, and a reliable pair of boots. From there, you can keep up with the trends by incorporating a few select pieces into your closet every season.  

This fall, it’s all about statement pants, checkered patterns, color block designs, and chunky boots. 

We’ve pulled together some of our favorite pieces of clothing that will have you on trend and looking your best.  

With platform boots, trucker jean jackets, cute bucket hats, and bold pants, these items are sure to become some of your favorites for years to come.  

Blue Revival Happy Hour Pant – Blue Pinstripe

by Verishop$139.00

Blue Revival Happy Hour Pant – Black And White

by Verishop$139.00

Blue Lana Jeans

by SSENSE$148.00

Levi’s Stretch Denim Jeans

by SSENSE$115.00

Agolde Beige Recycled Leather 90’s Pinch Waist Pants

by SSENSE$139.00

Oat Milk And White Chili Cardigan

by Terez$147.00

Plain-woven Cotton Bucket Hat Featuring Check Pattern

by SSENSE$54.00

Blue Revival Coffee Break Trouser

by Verishop$139.00

Orange Earth Plaid Basic Bucket Hat

by SSENSE$43.0

Miaou Pink Fig Mini Skirt

by SSENSE$47.00

Park Ariella Leather Leggings

by Verishop$50.00

Onyx Sparkle Tlc Flare Leggings

by Terez$102.00

Aztec And Camel Two Tone Tlc Leggings

by Terez$92.00

Ganni Tan Cleated Mid Chelsea Boots

by SSENSE$158.00

Dr. Martens Black Jadon Hi Platform Boots

by SSENSE$128.00

Dr. Martens Black 1460 Pascal Chain Boots

by SSENSE$104.00

Eugenia Nappa Leather Boot

by Schutz$59.40

Blue Revival Denim Mix Shacket – Ora And White

by Verishop$169.00

Levi’s Blue Cotton & Hemp Denim Jacket

by SSENSE$48.00

Gabriella Classic Denim Jacket

by Lola Jeans$108.00

Levi’s White Sunset Trucker Jacket

by SSENSE$63.00

