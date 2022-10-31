Stay On Trend With These Fall Fashion Picks

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.
There are some pieces of clothing that will always be closet staples – a good pair of jeans, an oversized jean jacket, and a reliable pair of boots. From there, you can keep up with the trends by incorporating a few select pieces into your closet every season.
This fall, it’s all about statement pants, checkered patterns, color block designs, and chunky boots.
We’ve pulled together some of our favorite pieces of clothing that will have you on trend and looking your best.
With platform boots, trucker jean jackets, cute bucket hats, and bold pants, these items are sure to become some of your favorites for years to come.
Blue Revival Happy Hour Pant – Blue Pinstripe
by Verishop$139.00
Blue Revival Happy Hour Pant – Black And White
by Verishop$139.00
Blue Lana Jeans
by SSENSE$148.00
Levi’s Stretch Denim Jeans
by SSENSE$115.00
Agolde Beige Recycled Leather 90’s Pinch Waist Pants
by SSENSE$139.00
Oat Milk And White Chili Cardigan
by Terez$147.00
Plain-woven Cotton Bucket Hat Featuring Check Pattern
by SSENSE$54.00
Blue Revival Coffee Break Trouser
by Verishop$139.00
Orange Earth Plaid Basic Bucket Hat
by SSENSE$43.0
Miaou Pink Fig Mini Skirt
by SSENSE$47.00
Park Ariella Leather Leggings
by Verishop$50.00
Onyx Sparkle Tlc Flare Leggings
by Terez$102.00
Aztec And Camel Two Tone Tlc Leggings
by Terez$92.00
Ganni Tan Cleated Mid Chelsea Boots
by SSENSE$158.00
Dr. Martens Black Jadon Hi Platform Boots
by SSENSE$128.00
Dr. Martens Black 1460 Pascal Chain Boots
by SSENSE$104.00
Eugenia Nappa Leather Boot
by Schutz$59.40
Blue Revival Denim Mix Shacket – Ora And White
by Verishop$169.00
Levi’s Blue Cotton & Hemp Denim Jacket
by SSENSE$48.00
Gabriella Classic Denim Jacket
by Lola Jeans$108.00
Levi’s White Sunset Trucker Jacket
by SSENSE$63.00
