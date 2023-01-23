Stay Warm With These Trendy Winter Accessories

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.  

Winter is the season of layering. Sweaters, jackets, hats, scarves – the outfit opportunities are endless. But beyond their ability to perfect an outfit, winter accessories serve another purpose; keeping you warm!

If you’ve found yourself digging through your closet for hats and scarves and coming up empty, it’s time to treat yourself to something new! We’ve gathered together stylish, and functional, cold weather accessories to keep you feeling warm and looking cute all season long.

From oversized scarves to colorful beanies, you’re sure to find the perfect thing for you!

Color Block Long Scarf White

by Verishop$93.00

Plaid Cashmere Feel Scarf Oversized Scarves Softer Than Cashmere

by Verishop$16.99

Plaid Cashmere Feel Scarf, Oversized Scarves, Softer Than Cashmere Features

by Verishop$17.99

Plain Solid Cashmere Feel Shawl, Oversized Scarves, Softer Than Cashmere Features

by Verishop$17.99

Cotton Napper

by Bearaby$249.00

Calvin Klein Mens Textured Scarf

by Tags Weekly$44.52

Undercover Green Wool Beanie

by SSENSE$56.00

Undercover Gray Wool Beanie

by SSENSE$56.00

Beanie Hat

by Deux par Deux$17.00

A Merino cable headband

by UnbeatableSale$24.50

Knit Mohair And Wool-blend Bucket Hat In Multicolor. Supplier Color: Multicolor

by SSENSE$83.00

Marni Wool Neck Warmer

by SSENSE$165.00

Morf Spacer Marl Neck Warmer

by Verishop$9.20

Nike Grey Sherpa Jacket

by SSENSE$77.00

Hooded Sherpa Jacket

by White Mark$78.00

Peace Sign Crew Socks

by Jill & Ally$15.00

Knee-High Compression Socks, Solid

by Comrad Socks$29.00

Knee-High Compression Socks‚ Ombre

by Comrad Socks$29.00

