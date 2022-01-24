Stella Banderas Channels Mom Melanie Griffith In ‘Working Girl’ Look At Paris Fashion Week

Stella Banderas is working girl chic!

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas’ 25-year-old daughter, Stella, stepped out at Paris Fashion Week on Monday to attend the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show and she definitely gave her mom’s former character a run for her money when it came to business attire!

Stella looked stunning in a red two-piece skirt suit from Dior. She paired the look with a set of classic, black and white pumps, a white purse from Dior and a black turtleneck. She wore her hair down and kept her makeup natural to round out the ensemble. If the style is giving off major “Working Girl” vibes – it’s because it is! The cut of her suit was definitely a nice nod to the power suits worn by her mom in the 1988 classic rom-com where a secretary makes it to the big job.

Stella is definitely following in her A-list parents’ footsteps. Recently, she stepped out at several major events, including the launch of Tom Ford’s Ombré Leather Parfum and the premiere of the new musical “Company” at the Soho CaixaBank Theatre on November 17, 2021 in Malaga, Spain.

While her Dior look was certainly giving off major vibes for her mom, it comes amid Stella’s recent ask to drop her mom’s last name, Griffith, from her last name.

In September, Stella filed paperwork to remove her mom’s last name from her legal name, which is currently, Stella del Carmen Banderas Griffith. She cited in the paperwork that she simply wanted to shorten her legal name.

PHOTOS: Winter Star Sightings