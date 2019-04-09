Stephanie Pratt Says She No Longer Considers Heidi & Spencer Family

Stephanie Pratt is opening up about her broken relationship with her brother and sister-in-law.

During an episode of her “iHeartRadio Pratt Cast” podcast with “Bachelorette” alum Wells Adams, the 32-year-old revealed that she is not in a good place with Spencer and Heidi Pratt.

“We are not on good terms. We are not on speaking terms. I do not consider them family,” she said.

Stephanie explained that a bit of drama went down between her and Heidi during a recent photo shoot for the upcoming “Hills” reboot, “The Hills: New Beginnings.”

“We had our photo shoots for press and for the opening titles. We had three days of it that went to like 3 A.M. – they were long shoots. And Heidi had a bottle of champagne that she gave all the girls except for me,” she said.

The reality star admitted that she didn’t confront Heidi in the moment because of her parents.

“That is the last time I’m putting my parents as the priority in front of this relationship,” she said.

Stephanie went on to explain that Spencer got arrested in Costa Rica back in 2010 for felony possession of a firearm – and her father proceeded to bail them out and moved the couple into their family beach house in Santa Barbara.

“They called my father after three years of not speaking to any of us,” she said. “And so my dad hears from him, he’s arrested in Costa Rica, gets him a private jet, flies them to Santa Barbara, and moves him into our beach house temporarily. They lived there for seven years. Not only did they live there, but Heidi had the gall to redo my mom’s walk-in closet.”

The MTV alum then referred to the couple as “Bonnie and Clyde” and “the most toxic people [she’s] ever met.”

“I’m not going to pretend that Spencer and Heidi are good people like I was doing for most of the series for my parents,” she said. “For the s**t they have done to me recently, I’m done.”

