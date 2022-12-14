Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss & Allison Holker’s Love Story

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss & Allison Holker met on the set of Season 7 of “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2010.

The pair started dancing through life together shortly after, and Allison introduced her daughter from a previous relationship to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ six months later.

Three years into their relationship, Stephen asked Allison to marry him during a commercial shoot and caught the precious moment on camera.

The pair tied the knot 6 months later at a California winery.

“I was ugly crying,” he told Access Hollywood of the emotional moment when Allison walked down the aisle, “I was a mess, as a matter of fact.”

The couple share two children together. They welcomed their son, Maddox Laurel Boss, in 2016 and daughter, Zaia Boss, in 2019.

Stephen and Allison shared their family’s passion for dance on social media and went viral on TikTok and Instagram during the pandemic in 2020, posting videos of themselves adorably grooving with their kids.

In February 2020, the 40-year-old gushed about his favorite dance partner to Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover.

“She is a superhero…she is just incredible,” he said before confessing how their parenting has changed with every kid.

“It’s funny because like, you know, at every peep that (the first child made) you’re right there on them. And now, when Zaya’s (third child) crying, I’m just like, oh, it’s probably just because she’s tired. She’s tired. She will go to sleep in a second,” he explained.

In March 2021, Allison praised her husband while chatting with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans.

“I have the sweetest husband that anybody could ever ask for,” she shared with pride.

The 34-year-old emotionally broke her silence on the death of her husband on Wednesday.

The “So You Think You Can Dance” alum shared a heartbreaking statement with Access Hollywood.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him,” the 34-year-old said. “He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory,” she added. “We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” she concluded.

tWitch passed away on Tuesday according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, Access Hollywood can confirm.

Law enforcement sources reportedly revealed to TMZ that his wife franticly went to an LAPD station that day and said that he had left home without his vehicle and wasn’t acting like himself.

TMZ claims a short time later, officials got a call for a shooting at a hotel. Stephen was allegedly found dead there from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.