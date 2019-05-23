Sterling K. Brown Channels Sia In The Lonely Island’s Surprise ‘Bash Brothers Experience’ On Netflix

Move over Beyoncé, the Lonely Island just dropped a Lemonade-style visual album on Netflix!

On Wednesday, the comedy group teased a surprise on Netflix at midnight referring only to “a visual poem.” Now that we’ve seen the project, we can definitively say: it’s bonkers beyond belief.

Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, aka The Lonely Island, released a 30-minute baseball-centric, visual album of sorts called “The Lonely Island Presents: The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience.” The special alleges that Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire recorded a rap album in 1988.

“Bash Brothers” is loaded with cameos including Jenny Slate, Haim, Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-star Stephanie Beatriz. Musical guest Sia sings on their slow jam “Oakland Nights,” with Sterling K. Brown standing in for the singer on camera, even sporting a Sia-style wig! See Sterling’s moment about 90 seconds in the NSFW-ish clip below:

Lonely Island also dropped another video from their special on YouTube. In “Uniform On” Canseco and McGwire rap about their iconic status… and also injecting steroids into their backsides.

Jose Canseco himself seemed to love the joke, and tweeted to the comedians on Twitter, writing,” @thelonelyisland just watched The Unauthorized Bash Brothers video! I can’t stop laughing. Loved it. If you want to do a follow up video contact my Manager Morgan.” The group replied, “This tweet genuinely made our year. We love you. Thank you, sir!”

This tweet genuinely made our year. We love you. Thank you, sir! https://t.co/FEVIgDp3ML — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) May 23, 2019

Dreams do come true!