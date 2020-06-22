Steve Bing, Film Producer & Philanthropist, Dies After Jumping Off Building (Reports)

Film producer, screenwriter and philanthropist Steve Bing has passed away.

The 55-year-old died after reportedly jumping off a building in Los Angeles’ Century City neighborhood on Monday afternoon. According to multiple outlets, a body found at the scene is said to have matched Bing’s description.

A spokesperson for the LAPD told Access Hollywood that authorities couldn’t confirm Bing’s identity per standard protocol but a death investigation was conducted in the area “involving a man in his 50s.” The LA County Coroner’s office added that the death was reported as a suicide, “but a final cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.”

Access has also reached out to Bing’s rep for comment.

Bing backed multiple major Hollywood projects and initiatives, financing “The Polar Express,” “Beowulf,” and more. In 2012, he pledged $30 million to the Motion Picture & Television Fund, a legacy gift which prompted Jeffrey Katzenberg to call Bing “one of the most philanthropic and generous people in our industry.”

His screenwriting credits include 2003’s “Kangaroo Jack,” and he served as executive producer on feature films from “Get Carter” to “Rock the Kasbah” and more.

As a political donor, he reportedly gave tens of millions to multiple progressive initiatives, including $10 million to the Clinton Foundation.