Stray Kids involved In Car Accident & Won’t Perform At Global Citizen Festival

Stray Kids will no longer perform at the Global Citizen Festival.

The K-pop idols announced on social media on Wednesday that they are unable to appear at the Sept. 23 festival because some of the members are recovering from a “minor” car crash.

Stray Kids 스케줄 안내https://t.co/ayyMGGuYfk — Stray Kids (@Stray_Kids) September 20, 2023

The statement from their management JYPE stated no one was “seriously injured” but three of the group’s members are being advised not to perform “for the time being.”

“While returning to their dorms after a schedule on September 20th, the vehicle carrying Stray Kids members Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin was involved in a minor collision,” the statement read in part.

According to the post, following the crash Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin went to a hospital to get checked.

“None of the members and accompanying staff in the vehicle were seriously injured, but as they have sustained mild muscle pain and bruises, medical professionals have advised that they receive conservative treatment for the time being,” the statement added.

Even though Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin will be absent from the Global Citizen festival, other Stray Kids members will still be in attendance.

Their management team confirmed 3RACHA of Stray Kids will still be performing.

Our support goes out to the members of Stray Kids and our hearts are with Stays everywhere. We’ll be joined on the Global Citizen Festival stage by Bang Chan, Changbin, and HAN, performing as 3RACHA. https://t.co/6Bj1Y5igyT — Global Citizen ⭕ (@GlblCtzn) September 20, 2023

The Global Citizen Festival will be held on September 23rd in New York City’s Central Park. The headliners include Anitta, Jungkook of BTS, Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.