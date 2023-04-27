Streamy Awards Set Summer Date & Announce ‘Rolling Stone Sound Of The Year’ Award

The Streamy Awards are coming to Los Angeles.

Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter announced on Thursday that the award show will take place on August 27, and award submissions are now open for the creator community’s biggest night.

There is also a new award – the “Rolling Stone Sound of the Year,” which will honor songs that dominated content creation on social media.

“Rolling Stone is thrilled to expand our support of creators to the Streamy Awards, a true celebration of the talent and innovation of this community. Our shared goals to elevate the voices of creators coupled with music’s undeniable importance across the social media landscape makes for a perfect partnership,” Rolling Stone CEO Gus Wenner said in a statement.

As for the new summer time slot, it’s promised to be “a vibe.”

“Summer Streamys will be a vibe. We’re psyched to be partnering with Rolling Stone to launch a new music award that is truly native to social and captures how we discover and share music. I can’t wait to celebrate with our creator community for our thirteenth year together,” Streamy Awards founder and Tubefilter CEO Drew Baldwin said in a statement.

Nominations for all the award categories are going to be announced in July 2023.