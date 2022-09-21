Stylish And Functional Fall Handbags for Returning Back To Office

Access Hollywood makes a commission on purchases. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer not Access Hollywood.   

The perfect commuting bag needs to fulfill many functions. It needs to be big enough to fit everything, but not huge, work-appropriate, but cute enough for after-work hours, too.  

Bonus points if it has room for an extra pair of shoes. 

Especially as many companies are beginning to call their employees back into the office this fall, now is the perfect time to treat yourself to a new bag.  

We’ve put together a list of bags that will be sure to check all your boxes. From handbags to backpacks, each is big enough for your laptop and other essentials, but also cute enough to take with you to the team happy hour. Check out our favorites below! 

Stylish Tote Bag

by UnbeatableSale$27.16

Tote Bag With Pockets Large

by UnbeatableSale$67.51

Lady II M Signature Tote Bag & Wallet Set Brown Piece

by UnbeatableSale$61.31

Brazil

by Moda Luxe$90.00

Luna

by Moda Luxe$90.00

Pierce

by Moda Luxe$80.00

Calypso

by Moda Luxe$80.00

Porter

by Moda Luxe$70.00

Julian

by Moda Luxe$100.00

Claudette

by Moda Luxe$90.00

Sienna

by Moda Luxe$90.00

Flying High

by Sol and Selena$110.00

Copyright © 2022 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Shop Swimwear To Look Like You Belong On ‘Love Island’

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.