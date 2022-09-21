Stylish And Functional Fall Handbags for Returning Back To Office

Access Hollywood makes a commission on purchases. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer not Access Hollywood.

The perfect commuting bag needs to fulfill many functions. It needs to be big enough to fit everything, but not huge, work-appropriate, but cute enough for after-work hours, too.

Bonus points if it has room for an extra pair of shoes.

Especially as many companies are beginning to call their employees back into the office this fall, now is the perfect time to treat yourself to a new bag.

We’ve put together a list of bags that will be sure to check all your boxes. From handbags to backpacks, each is big enough for your laptop and other essentials, but also cute enough to take with you to the team happy hour. Check out our favorites below!

Stylish Tote Bag by UnbeatableSale$27.16 Buy Now

Tote Bag With Pockets Large by UnbeatableSale$67.51 Buy Now

Lady II M Signature Tote Bag & Wallet Set Brown Piece by UnbeatableSale$61.31 Buy Now

Brazil by Moda Luxe$90.00 Buy Now

Luna by Moda Luxe$90.00 Buy Now

Pierce by Moda Luxe$80.00 Buy Now

Calypso by Moda Luxe$80.00 Buy Now

Porter by Moda Luxe$70.00 Buy Now

Julian by Moda Luxe$100.00 Buy Now

Claudette by Moda Luxe$90.00 Buy Now

Sienna by Moda Luxe$90.00 Buy Now