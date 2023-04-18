‘Succession’ Inspired Wardrobe Essentials To Make You Feel Like A Total Boss

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Are you ready to take your style to the boardroom?

These “Succession” inspired pieces will become chic staples in your office wardrobe and make you feel like a future CEO. From always-classic blazers to tailored trousers and chic skirts, this collection has everything you’ll need for the C-suite.

No time to change before heading to a networking mixer? Keep your fashion on lock with choices that work from that first morning meeting all the way through happy hour.

Whether you’re looking for chic, retro tweed or tasteful, modern cutouts, these pieces will take your professional aesthetic to the next level.

You won’t just look the part – you’ll own it!

The Park Long Blazer by Verishop$168.00Sophisticated, sexy, comfortable, sustainable single button elongated blazer. Layers perfectly over jeans and a t-shirt for a relaxed day look. Buy Now

Soft Stretch Modal V by Verishop$48.00Double layered, pull on style – ultra soft modal/cotton fabric holds shape and is meant to hug your natural body without being restrictive like shape wear. This style is a v-neck with slightly lower armhole, so if you prefer a more covered up, modest look please size up. Women over 5’6″ may want to size up for better length coverage. Buy Now

Gia Knitted Blazer by Lola Jeans$100.00The Gia jacket has quickly become a timeless favorite as the perfect hybrid between smart and casual. Valued for its versatility, ideal for a day the office, dinner date or casual city stroll – you will always look and feel the part. Buy Now

Cutout Linen Blend Mini Dress by Avec Les Filles$99.00 Buy Now

Carrie Pant by Verishop$250.00The Carrie Pant in black is a wide-leg trouser made from a light and breathable linen blend with a slight sheen. This full-length style features double-pleated front detailing, five functional belt loops, two back welt pockets, slanted front pockets, and a single-button zip-front closure. The Carrie Pant is cut for a high-rise fit, relaxing through the thigh into a wide-leg hem. Take your true size. Buy Now

Retro Tweed Oversized Blazer by Avec Les Filles$99.00 Buy Now

Faux Leather A-line Midi Skirt by Avec Les Filles$59.99 Buy Now

Fishbone Blazer by Verishop$500.00A true wardrobe staple, updated in a new color combination for spring. This classic menswear-inspired blazer is constructed from a luxurious Italian wool blend and features a textured fishbone pattern in cream and black. Buy Now