‘Succession’ Will End With Upcoming Fourth Season 4, Creator Jesse Armstrong Reveals

“Succession” is gearing up for its swan song.

The upcoming fourth season of the hit HBO series will be its last, the series’ creator and showrunner revealed in a new interview with The New Yorker.

When explaining his reasoning, Jesse told the outlet, “You know, there’s a promise in the title of ‘Succession.’ I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season 2, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

Jesse said that he first proposed the idea of Season 4 being the show’s final chapter back in 2021.

“I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of Season 4, in about November, December, 2021, and I sort of said, ‘Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?'” he recalled. “And we played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference.”

“Succession” has been a fan-favorite and critically acclaimed series ever since it debuted on HBO in 2018. The series has won 13 Emmy Awards, five Golden Globes and five Critics’ Choice Television Awards.

Its star-studded cast – which includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfayden and Hiam Abbass – also won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 2022 SAG Awards.

The fourth and final season of “Succession” will premiere on March 26 on HBO and HBO Max.