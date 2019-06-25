Summer Recipes! Make Connie and Ted’s Clam Stuffies & Fabulous Summer Cocktail Recipes!

Ready for summer? The team behind Los Angeles hotspot Connie and Ted’s is bringing you a couple summertime dishes that are sure to wow your guests. Check out Chef Michael Cimarusti’s grandmother’s recipe on clam stuffies to start!

Connie and Ted’s Stuffies

150 gram olive oil

450 gram linguica, small dice

250 gram yellow onion, small dice

250 gram red bell pepper, small dice

25 gram garlic, minced

175 gram fresh bread crumb

450 gram fresh shucked cherrystone clams, chopped, shells reserved

2 gram sea salt

1 ea lemon zested

10 gram parsley, chopped

5 gram tabasco

5 gram worcestershire sauce

Directions:

Render the linguica in the olive oil over high heat until lightly browned

Remove the sausage, lower the heat, and sweat the peppers and onions until tender

Once cooked, add the garlic and sweat until cooked and aromatic

Add the linguica back to the pan and mix before removing from the heat

Transfer the mixture to a tray to cool down

Once cooled, mix with the remaining ingredients

Place ~80 grams of the mixture in each 1/2 reserved clam shell

Top with more fresh bread crumbs and a drizzle of olive oil to moisten them

Use a small pile rock salt or a ring of foil as a pedestal for each clam on a baking sheet

Bake in a 375* oven for about 20 minutes, or until heated through and golden brown on top

For the When Mork Met Fonzie Cocktail!

By: Hoang Nguyen/Beverage Director

1 1/2 oz Vodka

1/2 oz Aperol

1/2 oz Ginger Syrup

3/4 oz Lemon Juice

6-7 Mint Leaves

2 oz Cava Sparkling wine

Muddle Mint Leaves in Boston Shaker. Then add all ingredients, except Cava, and shake with ice. Strain into a Collins with crushed ice. Top with Cava and garnish with a Mint Sprig.

Fun Story: We made the drink to honor Robin Williams when he passed away. It was named for his 1st television appearance. It’s a fun and whimsical drink like the episode where a space alien lands in 1950’s Milwaukee and hangs out with a charismatic “greaser”.

For the Born in East L.A.

2 oz Reposado Tequila

¾ oz Lime Juice

¾ oz Simple Syrup

1 oz Tamarind Puree

8 dashes Mole Bitters

2 dashes Habanero Bitters

Chili Sugar Rim: 2 tsp Kosher Salt, 2 tsp Sugar, 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon, 2 tsp Guajillo Chili Powder.

Shake all ingredients, except Chili Powder, in a iced filled Boston. Strain into an iced filled Collins rimmed with the Chili Powder. Top with a splash of Soda Water. Garnish with a Lime Wedge.