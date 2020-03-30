‘Superstore’ Actor Nico Santos’ Stepdad Dies Of Coronavirus Complications

It has been a tragic week for “Superstore” actor Nico Santos and his family.

The actor revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Sunday that not only had his stepfather passed away from coronavirus-related complications, but that his mother is currently still battling the illness herself.

“This is my stepdad Sonny and my mom Tita,” the actor captioned a photo of his smiling mother and stepfather. “My Tito Sonny passed away yesterday after losing his battle with COVID-19. He was a kind, caring man. Friendly to a fault. He always greeted strangers walking past him with a chipper ‘Good Morning!’ and a big smile. He had a great laugh that filled the room with joy.”

“My mom is also fighting COVID-19,” Nico continued. “For the time being, she has not required hospitalization. The loss of my stepfather is devastating but what has gutted me is that this pandemic has kept my family apart. We were unable to be with him during his last days. I can’t hold my mother as she mourns her husband. I can’t hug my brother as he contemplates a world without his father. I can’t wipe away the tears from my nephews’ eyes as they wonder why their Lolo Sonny isn’t here anymore.”

“I want to thank everyone of you who offered up prayers, love and assistance to our family during this difficult time. Please continue to pray and send healing energy to my mom. I hope all of you are staying safe and healthy. Rest In Peace Tito Sonny. I love you.”

The news came nearly a week after the “Crazy Rich Asians” actor asked his fans to send prayers his way, tweeting that his “family could use it.”

Nico’s famous friends took to social media to console the actor on his loss.

Actress Rosario Dawson sent her love to the Santos family.

SNL actress Ego Nwodim similarly reached out to Nico on Twitter, sending condolences to her friend.

Olivia Munn also shared her sadness with Nico, tweeting out several broken heart emojis.

Rest in peace, Sonny.